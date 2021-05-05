

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. economy could witness its fastest growth since 1980s as more businesses reopen and consumers are feeling better now.



According to National Retail Federation Chief Economist Jack Kleinhenz, the U.S. economy is on firm footing and could see its fastest growth in more than three decades.



Kleinhenz noted several reasons for the economic growth, which according to the May issue of NRF's Monthly Economic Review, is set to be 6.6% this year, the highest level since 7.2% in 1984.



'While there is a great deal of uncertainty about how fast and far this economy will grow in 2021, surveys show an increase in individuals being vaccinated, more willingness to receive a vaccination, increased spending intentions and comfort with resuming pre-pandemic behaviors like shopping, travel and family gatherings,' Kleinhenz said.



'This feel-better situation will likely translate into higher levels of household spending, especially around upcoming holidays like the Fourth of July and spending associated with back-to-work and back-to-school,' he added.



The U.S. households saved $2.4 trillion during February alone, about twice the amount of average monthly savings during pre-pandemic 2019. This adds to savings of the past year when customers were forced to save because they were not able to dine out, travel or attend any sports or entertainment events due to the pandemic.



'The consumer is nearly always the key driver in the economy, and with the consumer in good financial health, a sharp demand is expected to unfold over the coming months,' Kleinhenz said.



The report also noted that the Federal Reserve's Beige Book 'affirms what the economic data has been signaling: U.S. growth is beginning to accelerate.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

