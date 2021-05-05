

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Marathon Oil Corp. (MRO):



-Earnings: $97 million in Q1 vs. -$46 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.12 in Q1 vs. -$0.06 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Marathon Oil Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $166 million or $0.21 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.10 per share -Revenue: $1.07 billion in Q1 vs. $1.23 billion in the same period last year.



