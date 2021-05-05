

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) revealed a profit for its first quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $39.50 million, or $0.22 per share. This compares with $21.24 million, or $0.13 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.00 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 45.3% to $81.02 million from $55.76 million last year.



Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $39.50 Mln. vs. $21.24 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.22 vs. $0.13 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.00 -Revenue (Q1): $81.02 Mln vs. $55.76 Mln last year.



