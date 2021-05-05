

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC):



-Earnings: $128.08 million in Q1 vs. -$774.28 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $1.25 in Q1 vs. -$7.77 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Cimarex Energy Co. reported adjusted earnings of $203.73 million or $1.98 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $2.08 per share -Revenue: $679.47 million in Q1 vs. $472.83 million in the same period last year.



