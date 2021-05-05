

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Republic Services (RSG) released earnings for its first quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $295.9 million, or $0.93 per share. This compares with $246.3 million, or $0.77 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Republic Services reported adjusted earnings of $297.2 million or $0.93 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.85 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.0% to $2.60 billion from $2.55 billion last year.



Republic Services earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $297.2 Mln. vs. $241.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.93 vs. $0.75 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.85 -Revenue (Q1): $2.60 Bln vs. $2.55 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.74 to $3.79



