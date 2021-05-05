

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Clearwater Paper Corporation (CLW) revealed earnings for its first quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's profit totaled $12.1 million, or $0.71 per share. This compares with $10.3 million, or $0.62 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Clearwater Paper Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $11.7 million or $0.69 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.87 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 10.9% to $425.9 million from $477.9 million last year.



Clearwater Paper Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $11.7 Mln. vs. $9.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.69 vs. $0.57 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.87 -Revenue (Q1): $425.9 Mln vs. $477.9 Mln last year.



