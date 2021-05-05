

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Manitowoc Company Inc. (MTW):



-Earnings: -$3.1 million in Q1 vs. -$7.8 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.09 in Q1 vs. -$0.22 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Manitowoc Company Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$6.3 million or -$0.06 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.01 per share -Revenue: $354.3 million in Q1 vs. $329.2 million in the same period last year.



