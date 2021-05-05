

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Primerica, Inc. (PRI) released earnings for its first quarter that rose from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $97.87 million, or $2.46 per share. This compares with $72.47 million, or $1.75 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Primerica, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $97.13 million or $2.44 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.38 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 21.5% to $637.71 million from $524.94 million last year.



Primerica, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $97.13 Mln. vs. $85.05 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.44 vs. $2.05 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.38 -Revenue (Q1): $637.71 Mln vs. $524.94 Mln last year.



