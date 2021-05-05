

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lincoln National Corp. (LNC) revealed a profit for its first quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $225 million, or $1.16 per share. This compares with $29 million, or $0.15 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Lincoln National Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $350 million or $1.82 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.49 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.5% to $4.76 billion from $4.51 billion last year.



Lincoln National Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $350 Mln. vs. $465 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.82 vs. $2.24 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.49 -Revenue (Q1): $4.76 Bln vs. $4.51 Bln last year.



