

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Albemarle Corporation (ALB) announced a profit for first quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $95.7 million, or $0.84 per share. This compares with $107.2 million, or $1.01 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.80 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.2% to $829.3 million from $738.8 million last year.



Albemarle Corporation earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q1): $1.10 vs. $1.00 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.80 -Revenue (Q1): $829.3 Mln vs. $738.8 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.25 - $3.65 Full year revenue guidance: $3.2 - $3.3 Bln



