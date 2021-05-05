

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - FMC Corp. (FMC) reported a profit for first quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $182.6 million, or $1.40 per share. This compares with $206.2 million, or $1.58 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, FMC Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $200.0 million or $1.53 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.51 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.0% to $1.20 billion from $1.25 billion last year.



FMC Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $200.0 Mln. vs. $239.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.53 vs. $1.84 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.51 -Revenue (Q1): $1.20 Bln vs. $1.25 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.68 to $1.88 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.19 to $1.26 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $6.70 to $7.40 Full year revenue guidance: $4.9 to $5.1 Bln



