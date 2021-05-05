

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Neenah Paper, Inc. (NP) revealed earnings for first quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $8.3 million, or $0.49 per share. This compares with $164 million, or $0.97 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Neenah Paper, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $17.7 million or $1.04 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.74 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.8% to $227.0 million from $233.6 million last year.



Neenah Paper, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $17.7 Mln. vs. $19.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.04 vs. $1.12 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.74 -Revenue (Q1): $227.0 Mln vs. $233.6 Mln last year.



