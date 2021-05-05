

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) announced a profit for its second quarter that rose from last year.



The company's profit totaled $296.75 million, or $2.30 per share. This compares with $239.65 million, or $1.95 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.05 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 34.7% to $1.32 billion from $0.98 billion last year.



Atmos Energy Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $296.75 Mln. vs. $239.65 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.30 vs. $1.95 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.05 -Revenue (Q2): $1.32 Bln vs. $0.98 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.90 to $5.10.



