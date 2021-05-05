

NORTHFIELD TOWNSHIP (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for The Allstate Corp (ALL):



-Earnings: -$1.41 billion in Q1 vs. $0.51 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: -$4.60 in Q1 vs. $1.59 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, The Allstate Corp reported adjusted earnings of $1.87 billion or $6.11 per share for the period. -Revenue: $12.45 billion in Q1 vs. $9.87 billion in the same period last year.



