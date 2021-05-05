

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Century Aluminum Co (CENX):



-Earnings: -$140.0 million in Q1 vs. -$2.7 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$1.55 in Q1 vs. -$0.03 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Century Aluminum Co reported adjusted earnings of -$52.5 million or -$0.54 per share for the period. -Revenue: $444.0 million in Q1 vs. $421.2 million in the same period last year.



