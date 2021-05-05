

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT):



-Earnings: -$167.25 million in Q1 vs. -$17.49 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$2.10 in Q1 vs. -$0.23 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Sarepta Therapeutics reported adjusted earnings of -$122.50 million or -$1.54 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$1.77 per share -Revenue: $146.93 million in Q1 vs. $113.67 million in the same period last year.



