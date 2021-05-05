

NORWALK (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG):



-Earnings: -$55 million in Q1 vs. -$699 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$1.34 in Q1 vs. -$17.01 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Booking Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$215 million or -$5.26 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$5.87 per share -Revenue: $1.14 billion in Q1 vs. $2.29 billion in the same period last year.



