

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ansys Inc (ANSS) revealed a profit for its first quarter that rose from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $72.40 million, or $0.82 per share. This compares with $46.06 million, or $0.53 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Ansys Inc reported adjusted earnings of $98.92 million or $1.12 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.84 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 19.1% to $363.23 million from $304.99 million last year.



Ansys Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $98.92 Mln. vs. $72.31 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.12 vs. $0.83 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.84 -Revenue (Q1): $363.23 Mln vs. $304.99 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.43 - $1.67 Next quarter revenue guidance: $415.0 - $445.0 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $6.69 - $7.10 Full year revenue guidance: $1,810 - $1,875 Mln



