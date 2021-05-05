

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (KTOS):



-Earnings: $1.9 million in Q1 vs. -$0.2 million in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $7.7 million or $0.06 per share for the period. -Revenue: $194.2 million in Q1 vs. $168.9 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $195 - $205 Mln Full year revenue guidance: $810 - $850 Mln



