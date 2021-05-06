

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - National Australia Bank Ltd. (NAUBF.PK, NABZY.PK, NAB.AX) reported that its net profit attributable to owners for half year ended on 31 March 2021 surged to A$3.21 billion from A$1.31 billion in the previous year.



Cash earnings for the period were A$3.34 billion, 94.8 per cent higher than its Half Year Results last year. The bank lifted the 2021 interim dividend to 60 cents per share.



Net operating income was A$8.44 billion, up from A$8.36 billion in the previous year.



NAB CEO Ross McEwan said that it remained 'a challenging and competitive banking environment in Australia and New Zealand.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de