

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fox Corp. (FOXA, FOX) said that it agreed to acquire Outkick Media, LLC, a digital media platform founded and led by Clay Travis, and related assets.



Further, Outkick is in an exclusive marketing agreement with FOX's partner FanDuel and serves as a significant source of sports wagering referrals.



Outkick's business spans multiple platforms and outlets. Clay Travis' sports radio show reaches more than 10 million monthly listeners; the Outkick podcast network, which just launched in September, already notches more than four million monthly episode downloads. Outkick also draws millions of users monthly to its website, video posts and social media channels.



FOX plans to operate Outkick as an independent brand and leverage its content across its existing platforms. Clay Travis will remain integrally involved at Outkick and serve as its President.



