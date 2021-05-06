

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Evonik (EVK.DE) reported that its first quarter net income increased to 186 million euros from 130 million euros, prior year. Earnings per share was 0.40 euros compared to 0.28 euros. Adjusted EBITDA grew by 15 percent to 588 million euros. Adjusted net income improved by 32 percent to 239 million euros. Adjusted earnings per share was 0.51 euros compared to 0.39 euros.



First quarter sales were 3.36 billion euros, up 4 percent from last year.



Evonik still expects 2021 sales will be between 12.0 billion euros and 14.0 billion euros. The company now expects adjusted EBITDA to be between 2.1 billion euros and 2.3 billion euros, compared to previous guidance of between 2.0 billion euros and 2.3 billion euros.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

