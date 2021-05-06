

BAD HOMBURG VOR DER HOEHE (dpa-AFX) - Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FSNUF.PK, FSNPF.PK) reported first quarter net income attributable to company of 435 million euros, down 5% from prior year. Earnings per ordinary share was 0.78 euros compared to 0.82 euros. Group net income before special items decreased by 6% (down 2% in constant currency) to 435 million euros. Excluding estimated COVID-19 effects, Group net income before special items would have grown between flat to 4% in constant currency. Before special items, earnings per ordinary share was 0.78 euros compared to 0.83 euros.



First quarter sales were 8.98 billion euros, decreased by 2% (increased by 3% in constant currency) from prior year. Organic growth was 2%, for the quarter. Excluding estimated COVID-19 effects, Group sales growth would have been 4% to 5% in constant currency, the company said.



For fiscal 2021, Fresenius continues to project sales growth in a low-to-mid single-digit percentage range and at least broadly stable net income year-over-year, both in constant currency. Net income excluding Fresenius Medical Care is expected to grow in a mid-to-high single-digit percentage range in constant currency.



