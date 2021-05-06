

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Air France-KLM Group (AFRAF.PK), comprising Air France, KLM and Transavia, reported that its first-quarter net loss narrowed to 1.48 billion euros from 1.80 billion euros last year.



Revenues for the quarter dropped to 2.16 billion euros from 5.02 billion euros in the prior year.



The Group anticipates the beginning of the second quarter to be similar to the first quarter whereby the customer booking behaviour is still short-term oriented, due to the stricter lockdown in France until, at least beginning of May, continuation of the lockdown in the Netherlands and travel restrictions worldwide still in place.



The Group expects capacity in Available Seat kilometers circa index 50% for Air France-KLM in the Second quarter 2021 compared to 2019 for the Network passenger activity.



For the Third quarter the Group foresees a capacity in Available Seat kilometers index in the range of 55% to 65% compared to 2019 for the Network passenger activity thanks to estimated higher demand.



