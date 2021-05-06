

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - Rheinmetall AG (RNMBF.PK) reported that its first quarter earnings after taxes increased to 58 million euros from 18 million euros, last year. Earnings per share increased to 1.14 euros from 0.30 euros. Operating result increased to 87 million euros from 34 million euros, prior year.



First quarter consolidated sales increased by 3.5% year-on-year to 1.405 billion euros. Adjusted for currency effects, sales growth was 5.1%.



The company said it is keeping to the forecast for sales growth and the operating margin for the year as a whole that was published in March 2021. Rheinmetall anticipates operating sales growth of between 7% and 9% and an operating margin of between 9% and 10% for fiscal 2021.



