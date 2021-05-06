

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - EssilorLuxottica said that consolidated revenue for the first quarter of 2021 was 4.060 billion euros, representing a year-on-year increase of 7.3% compared to the first quarter of 2020, while it was up 14.3% at constant exchange rates.



E-commerce sales were up 61% versus 2019 at constant exchange rates.



EssilorLuxottica confirmed its confidence in its ability to outperform the eyecare and eyewear industry in 2021.



