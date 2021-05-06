

NEUILLY-SUR-SEINE (dpa-AFX) - Thales (THLEF.PK) reported that its first-quarter sales were 3.92 billion euros up 0.5% on a reported basis and up 1.9% at constant scope and exchange rates.



In the first quarter of 2021, order intake stood at 3.416 billion euros, up 31% compared to last year at constant scope and exchange rates, and up 28% on a reported basis, taking into account a negative exchange rate effect of almost 60 million euros.



Looking ahead for 2021, the company expects sales in the range of 17.1 billion euros to 17.9 billion euros, taking into account the significant ongoing disruptions in civil aeronautics and the recovery of growth in other segments.



