

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - Uniper reported first-quarter adjusted net income of 594 million euros up from 499 million euros last year. The principal reason was economic net interest, which benefited from the revaluation of provisions due to higher interest rates.



Adjusted EBIT was 731 million euros up from 651 million euros in the previous year.



The company increased its fiscal year 2021 adjusted EBIT outlook to a range of 800 million euros - 1.05 billion euros from the prior range of 700 million euros - 950 million euros.



The company raised annual adjusted net income outlook to a range of 650 million euros to 850 million euros from the prior estimation of 550 million euros to 750 million euros.



