

BAD NEUSTADT AN DER SAALE (dpa-AFX) - RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG (RKKPF.PK) reported first quarter profit to shareholders of 1.1 million euros compared to a loss of 4.5 million euros, prior year. Profit per share was 0.02 euros compared to a loss of 0.07 euros. EBITDA increased year-on-year to 19.5 million euros from 13.9 million euros.



First quarter revenues increased to 335.9 million euros from 332.6 million euros, prior year. The Group noted that the first quarter revenues included 21.8 million euros of income in connection with Covid-19 legislation.



