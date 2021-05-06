

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Mondi plc (MNDI.L) said it delivered a robust performance in the first quarter of 2021. Underlying EBITDA was in line with the Group's expectations at 353 million euros, down 8% compared to the prior year period. Good cash generation resulted in lower net debt at the end of the quarter, the Group said.



Mondi plc stated that, while macroeconomic uncertainties remain, the Group remains well placed to make progress in line with its expectations. The Group is seeing strong demand across packaging markets, supported by the structural growth drivers of e-commerce and sustainability.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

