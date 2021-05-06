

DETTINGEN AN DER ERMS (dpa-AFX) - ElringKlinger AG (EGKLF.PK) reported first quarter net income, after non-controlling interests, of 37.9 million euros compared to 2.0 million euros, prior year. Earnings per share was 0.60 euros, compared to 0.03 euros. EBITDA was 77.2 million euros, up 68.6%.



First quarter Group revenue was up by 7.0% to 424.1 million euros, organically by 10.7%.



Stefan Wolf, CEO of ElringKlinger AG, said, 'The positive trajectory seen in previous quarters was maintained at the beginning of 2021. We upscaled our revenue in the first quarter and achieved a significant improvement in earnings. The marked reduction in net debt, among other aspects, is a testament to the sustained impact of our efficiency enhancement program.'



