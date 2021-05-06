

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Iron Mountain Inc (IRM) released a profit for first quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $47 million, or $0.16 per share. This compares with $65 million, or $0.22 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.25 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.9% to $1.08 billion from $1.07 billion last year.



Iron Mountain Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $47 Mln. vs. $65 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.16 vs. $0.22 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.25 -Revenue (Q1): $1.08 Bln vs. $1.07 Bln last year.



