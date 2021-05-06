

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ball Corporation (BLL) reported net earnings of $200 million or $0.60 per share in the first quarter compared with $23 million or $0.07 per share in the same quarter a year ago.



Excluding items, comparable net earnings were $240 million or $0.72 per share in the quarter compared with $202 million or $0.61 per share last year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.67 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Sales for the quarter increased to $3.125 billion from $2.785 billion a year ago. The consensus estimate was for $3.1 billion.



