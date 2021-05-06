

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Aptiv PLC (APTV) announced a profit for first quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $0.28 billion, or $1.03 per share. This compares with $1.57 billion, or $6.14 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Aptiv PLC reported adjusted earnings of $301 million or $1.06 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.78 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 24.5% to $4.02 billion from $3.23 billion last year.



Aptiv PLC earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $301 Mln. vs. $173 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.06 vs. $0.68 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.78 -Revenue (Q1): $4.02 Bln vs. $3.23 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.60 Full year revenue guidance: $15125 - $15725 Mln



