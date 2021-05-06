

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Thursday, healthcare services company Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) narrowed its adjusted earnings guidance to a range of $5.90 to $6.05 from the prior range of $5.85 to $6.10 per share.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $6.02 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



For the third quarter, the company reported net earnings attributable to the company of $119 million or $0.40 per share, sharply lower than $350 million or $1.19 per share in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted earnings per share for the quarter were $1.53, compared to $1.62 last year.



Revenues for the quarter edged up to $39.28 billion from $39.16 billion in the same quarter last year.



The Street was looking for earnings of $1.55 per share on revenues of $40.09 billion for the quarter.



