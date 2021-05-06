

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's industrial production accelerated in March, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Thursday.



Industrial production grew a working-day adjusted 16.2 percent year-on-year in March, following a 4.0 percent increase in February.



The industrial production volume increased 16.5 percent yearly in March, following a 1.9 percent rise in the previous month. Economists had forecast a 13.0 percent gain.



All manufacturing subsections contributed to the growth in April. The largest contribution came from manufacture of transport equipment, mainly due to low base value caused by temporary factory shutdowns.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, industrial production rose 0.4 percent monthly in March, after a 4.9 percent growth in the prior month.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the retail sales fell a working day adjusted 2.0 percent yearly in March, following a 5.9 percent decline in February.



On a monthly basis, retail sales rose a seasonally adjusted 0.8 percent in March.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de