

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) said, for 2021, the company now expects AFFO per share in a range of $3.28 - $3.45, revised from prior guidance range of $3.25 - $3.42. Total revenue is now estimated in a range of $4.365 billion to $4.515 billion, revised from prior guidance range of $4.325 billion to $4.475 billion.



First quarter AFFO per share was $0.81, compared to $0.80, last year, an increase of 1.6%. Total reported revenues were $1.08 billion, compared to $1.07 billion, last year, an increase of 1.2%. Excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange, total reported revenues declined 0.5%.



Iron Mountain's board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.6185 per share for the second quarter. The dividend is payable on July 6, 2021, for shareholders of record on June 15, 2021.



