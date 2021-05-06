

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) released a profit for its first quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $899 million, or $1.42 per share. This compares with $501 million, or $0.81 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, ViacomCBS Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $961 million or $1.52 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.23 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.2% to $7.41 billion from $6.49 billion last year.



ViacomCBS Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $961 Mln. vs. $690 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.52 vs. $1.12 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.23 -Revenue (Q1): $7.41 Bln vs. $6.49 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

