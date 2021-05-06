

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its financial results for the first quarter on Thursday, data and analytics company Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN) raised its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2021, while maintaining annual revenue growth outlook.



For fiscal 2021, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $1.47 to $1.58 per share on total revenue growth on a constant currency basis of 2 to 3 percent, with constant currency organic growth of 3.5 to 4.5 percent.



Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in a range of $1.43 to $1.54 per share on revenues of about $3.475 billion and total revenue growth on a constant currency basis of 2 to 3 percent, with constant currency organic growth of 3.5 to 4.5 percent.



On average, five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.49 per share on a revenue decline to 44.8 percent to $3.47 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

NIELSEN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de