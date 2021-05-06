

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Derwent London Plc. (DLN.L) said that it has now collected 93% of its total March 2021 quarter rent, up from 87% from when it last reported 13 April 2021, with a further 4% expected to be received this quarter.



The company has now collected 95% of office rents for the March quarter with another 4% due later in the quarter. These are the strongest rent collection numbers since the start of the pandemic with office collection rates close to pre-pandemic levels. . The company reported vacancy rate of 2.3% remains low, up from 1.8% in December 2020



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

DERWENT LONDON-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de