

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Whirlpool Corp. (WHR) announced Thursday a global commitment to reach a net zero emissions target in its plants and operations by 2030. The commitment will cover more than 30 of Whirlpool's manufacturing sites and its large distribution centers around the world, spanning all direct and power-related emissions.



The home appliances company has also committed to a 20 percent reduction in emissions linked to the use of its products across the globe by 2030, compared to 2016 levels. This target has been approved by the Science Based Targets initiative, and builds on the company's 60 percent reduction in emissions across all scopes since 2005.



The company is working towards 100 percent renewable energy usage through a combination of wind turbine and solar panel installation. It will also implement energy efficiency improvements in plants and processes by installing LEDs and implementing Energy Management System.



The company is also working to design its products to make them more energy and water efficient. Additionally, it is taking action to reduce waste material as part of its efforts to tackle climate challenges.



