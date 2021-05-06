

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) reported first quarter non-GAAP earnings per ADS of $1.11 compared to $0.80, prior year. On average, 11 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.98, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. GAAP net income was $34.4 million or $0.98 per ADS, for the quarter.



First quarter revenue increased to $182.4 million from $132.8 million, prior year. Analysts expected revenue of $168.97 million, for the quarter.



Wallace Kou, President and CEO of Silicon Motion, said: 'While we now expect to deliver much stronger full-year sales, our ability to fulfill customer demand remains capped by very tight foundry supply availability.'



