

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Barratt Developments (BDEV.L) said it now expect to increase wholly owned completions to between 16,000 and 16,250 homes this year, along with around 650 JV home completions. It now expects an outturn for the full year modestly above the Board's previous expectations.



The company said it remains focused on its medium term targets.



The Board will continue to monitor the market and the wider economy but believes that its operating performance and strong financial position provide the company with the resilience and flexibility to react to changes in the operating environment through the balance of fiscal year 2021 and beyond.



