

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - TJX Companies Inc. is recalling about 92,000 outdoor wooden folding chairs for potential risk of fall and injury hazards, a statement by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) showed.



The company said the chairs can break and can pose fall and injury hazards to the user. The company has received 18 reports of the recalled chairs breaking or collapsing, including 15 reports of falls that resulted in minor injuries, including back and neck injuries and lacerations.



The recall involves outdoor wooden folding chairs measuring about 22.5 inches long, 21 inches wide and 35 inches tall, with armrests, in an oil stain finish, some of which were labeled with 'Nautica' on the hang tag. The chair back has 8 slats and the seat has 7 slats. The chair may be stamped 'MADE IN VIETNAM.'



The recalled chairs were manufactured in Vietnam and imported into the United States by Framingham, Massachusetts-based TJX Companies.



The chairs were sold at T.J. Maxx, HomeGoods, and Marshalls stores across the U.S. and online at tjmaxx.com and sierra.com from June 2018 through January 2021 for about $30.



The company has advised consumers to immediately stop using the recalled chairs and contact TJX for instructions on how to return them and receive a full refund.



Consumers can also return the recalled chairs to any T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, or HomeGoods store for a full refund.



On Wednesday, TJX had also recalled about 36,850 units of Infant Sleep Bags, about 33,250 of which were sold in Canada. The size of the neck opening is too large for infants 0 to 6 months, which can allow an infant's head to slip into and be covered by the sleep bag, posing a risk of suffocation. However, no incidents or injuries have been reported. They were manufactured in China and India.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

TJX-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de