

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB said that its annual general meeting approved the board's proposal that no dividend be paid and that the amount at the disposal of the meeting be carried forward.



The AGM adopted the income statement and balance sheet for the parent company and the group. The AGM discharged the members of the board and the chief executive officers from liability for the 2019/2020 financial year.



Regular board members Karl-Johan Persson, Stina Bergfors, Anders Dahlvig, Danica Kragic Jensfelt, Lena Patriksson Keller, Christian Sievert, Erica Wiking Häger and Niklas Zennström were re-elected by the AGM.



Karl-Johan Persson was re-elected as chairman of the board. The regular members appointed by the trade unions are Margareta Welinder, Ingrid Godin and Tim Gahnström, with Louise Wikholm, Helena Isberg and Hampus Glanzelius as deputy members.



The AGM approved the proposal from the nomination committee that the board fees remain unchanged from the previous year.



The AGM resolved to appoint Deloitte AB as auditor until the close of the 2022 AGM. The auditor's fees are to be paid based on approved invoices.



The AGM approved the board's remuneration report and the resolutions proposed by the board concerning guidelines for remuneration to senior executives and amendments to the articles of association.



