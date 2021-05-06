

BELLEVUE (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Expedia Inc. (EXPE):



-Earnings: -$606 million in Q1 vs. -$1301 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$4.17 in Q1 vs. -$9.24 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Expedia Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$294 million or -$2.02 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$2.31 per share -Revenue: $1.25 billion in Q1 vs. $2.21 billion in the same period last year.



