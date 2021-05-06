

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Telephone & Data Systems Inc (TDS) reported a profit for first quarter that declined from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $57 million, or $0.48 per share. This compares with $69 million, or $0.59 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.36 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.8% to $1.32 billion from $1.26 billion last year.



Telephone & Data Systems Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $57 Mln. vs. $69 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.48 vs. $0.59 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.36 -Revenue (Q1): $1.32 Bln vs. $1.26 Bln last year.



