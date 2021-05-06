

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - McKesson Corp. (MCK) reported earnings for fourth quarter that fell from last year.



The company's profit totaled $666 million, or $4.15 per share. This compares with $1021 million, or $5.82 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, McKesson Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $810 million or $5.05 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $5.04 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.0% to $59.14 billion from $58.54 billion last year.



McKesson Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $810 Mln. vs. $745 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $5.05 vs. $4.27 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $5.04 -Revenue (Q4): $59.14 Bln vs. $58.54 Bln last year.



