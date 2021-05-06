

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Teradata Corp. (TDC) announced a profit for first quarter that fell from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $53 million, or $0.47 per share. This compares with $168 million, or $1.51 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.47 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.1% to $491 million from $434 million last year.



Teradata Corp. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q1): $0.69 vs. $0.27 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.47 -Revenue (Q1): $491 Mln vs. $434 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.47 - $0.49 Full year EPS guidance: $1.61 - $1.67



