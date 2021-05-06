

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF):



-Earnings: $605 million in Q1 vs. -$61 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $2.08 in Q1 vs. -$0.22 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Fidelity National Financial Inc reported adjusted earnings of $455 million or $1.56 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $1.23 per share -Revenue: $3.10 billion in Q1 vs. $1.61 billion in the same period last year.



